Reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal found himself in the middle of another electric start on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians. In the seventh inning, the left-handed star was still firing his fastball at 102 MPH, something that led to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan making a bold declaration on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tarik Skubal just casually throwing 102 in the seventh. The best pitcher in baseball,” Passan wrote.

There are plenty of talented hurlers around the game right now, but Skubal certainly has an argument for being considered the best.

The left-handed starter quietly recorded an impressive campaign back in 2022 following an up-and-down first couple of seasons in the big leagues. In 2023, he pitched well but was limited to 15 starts. The 2024 season represented his true breakout campaign, however.

Skubal finished the season with a sparkling 2.39 ERA to go along with 228 strikeouts. The Tigers ace played a pivotal role in Detroit's playoff run. As mentioned, Skubal ultimately won the AL Cy Young.

He is on track for another big year in 2025. Skubal entered Sunday's contest with a 2.87 ERA and 79 strikeouts. Those numbers are only going to improve following his gem against the Guardians. Skubal turned in a dazzling shutout performance, striking out 13 Guardians along the way. He only surrendered two hits as well in a 5-0 victory.

Skubal's final pitch of the game clocked in at 102.6 MPH, which was the hardest of his career according to Passan.

Tarik Skubal just threw as good of a game as you're ever going to see. His start against Cleveland: 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 K 94 pitches, 72 strikes Final pitch: 102.6 mph, the hardest of his career 26 swings and misses First CG of his career

Tarik Skubal is an unquestioned ace. Cleveland was on the verge of a four-game sweep heading into Sunday, as the Guardians earned victories in the first three contests of the series. Getting swept at home against a divisional rival would have obviously been a terrible scenario for the Tigers.

Skubal needed to give his team a chance to win and it's safe to say he came through in the clutch. The Tigers will look to get back on track following their overall challenging series against the Guardians. Perhaps Skubal's outing will provide the team with a momentum boost.