The Detroit Tigers are in serious trouble. Detroit has lost 12 of its last 13 games. Even the return of Tarik Skubal could not compel this team to a victory. They are on the verge of being swept in three of their last four matchups. And they have played putrid baseball in nearly every facet of the game.

Prior to this, Detroit seemed like the best team in baseball. They went into the All-Star break with a 59-38 record. The Tigers had six players represent them at the MLB All-Star Game. And they arguably could have had a seventh if first baseman Spencer Torkelson had received a nod.

All signs pointed to this team being aggressive at the MLB Trade Deadline. Certain trade rumors indicated the Tigers had an interest in a swing-and-miss closer, as well as some other pieces. However, recent reporting has thrown cold water on this idea.

On Friday, Detroit Free Press reporter Evan Petzold reported that the team is planning to be “conservative” at the deadline. “The Detroit Tigers aren't expected to make a big splash at the 2025 trade deadline, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. Instead, they're likely to take a conservative approach, targeting mid-tier relievers as the most realistic upgrade,” he wrote.

If things were going well, this approach would make sense. However, this no longer works. The Tigers are in serious trouble, and they cannot afford to sit back at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Tigers have played terribly at every level

Detroit has had its ups and downs throughout the season. There have been times when the offense dried up. They'd recover, and then the bullpen would bleed runs. Now, it seems as if everything is going wrong for the Tigers.

Every starting pitcher not named Skubal has an ERA above 3.00. In their last 12 games, Detroit has been outscored 89-33. They managed just two hits against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night. And they have scored one run or fewer in five of their last nine games.

Even the team's base running and defense has suffered. The Tigers have been one of the league's better base-running teams, especially when going from first to third on a hit. However, they have been rather sloppy as of late. Detroit has also suffered defensive miscues in nearly every game since the All-Star break.

It's one thing if these sorts of miscues are an isolated incident. However, they are affecting the entire team. The Tigers are still in a position to win the World Series if they can turn things around. At the same time, they may not be in that position long if they refuse to swing for the fences this coming week.

Quiet trade deadline could send wrong message

Detroit is in a tailspin, but it's worth keeping a level head to some extent. For instance. Detroit holds a 60-46 record and hold a seven game lead atop the American League Central. Moreover, they are the only team in the division with a winning record. The work they did in the first half of the season deserves some recognition.

Making a big splash at the MLB Trade Deadline sends a message of confidence. It shows the current roster that the Tigers front office believes they are close to contention, and are willing to make the extra moves to put them over the top. Doing nothing at the deadline could send the opposite message. It could signal that their recent struggles has shaken the front office's confidence.

The Tigers need to find their confidence if they want to win games. If the front office sits on its hands, it could prevent Detroit from finding its swagger again. And that could have a negative affect on the rest of the 2025 season.