The Detroit Tigers have made some significant financial moves late in the offseason. On Wednesday, they signed Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million contract in free agency. They made that move to pair him with Tarik Skubal, who had his arbitration hearing with the Tigers on the same day. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Skubal won the arbitration case, making his salary $32 million for 2026.

“BREAKING: Two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal won his arbitration case and will make $32 million this year, sources tell ESPN. Skubal’s bet to go for the largest salary ever in the arbitration system paid off, as he’ll make $13M more than Tigers argued,” Passan reported.

Skubal filed for $32 million, while the Tigers offered him $19 million for the final year of team control. That led to a hearing where both sides pitched arguments for their salary just for the 2026 season. Skubal won out, likely on the back of consecutive Cy Young Awards.

The Tigers will now enter the season with the Skubal question looming over the team. While an in-season trade of Skubal seems unlikely right now, any slip-up from Detroit will lead to rumors from fans of the top contenders. And if he makes it all the way until October without a new contract, the free agency frenzy will be unlike any seen for a pitcher.

The Tigers will have high expectations coming into the 2025 season. In a weak AL Central, they need to get revenge on their collapse from a year ago. Then, after losing in two consecutive ALDS appearances, getting to at least the ALCS is the next hurdle. But the Skubal question will be a bigger talking point than either of those checkpoints. Will Skubal stay in Detroit on a big-money contract? Or will he head elsewhere? With Scott Boras as his client, a hometown discount seems unlikely.