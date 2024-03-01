The Detroit Tigers are looking to build off their 2023 season. Detroit missed the playoffs but took a step forward, finishing with 78 wins which was good for second place in the American League Central. The Tigers are hoping to contend sooner rather than later, and starting pitcher Tarik Skubal will play a pivotal role in their success moving forward. On Friday, manager AJ Hinch announced that Skubal will be the Tigers' 2024 Opening Day starter, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

Skubal, 27, is a left-handed hurler who has always displayed signs of potential. He pitched in just 15 games in 2023, but recorded a stellar 2.80 ERA during that span. Skubal is a breakout candidate without question heading into the 2024 season.

Tarik Skubal on verge of breakout season with Tigers

Jack Flaherty, who signed with the Tigers in MLB free agency, is buying into the Skubal hype.

“I don't see why not,” Flaherty previously said of Skubal being a 2024 American League Cy Young candidate, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network. “You see the stuff he's got, the way he threw last year… It’s going to be fun to see what he can do.”

Hinch obviously believes in Skubal as well. The left-hander is being regarded as Detroit's ace in a rotation that could be better than people think.

Kenta Maeda and Flaherty join the rotation as proven veterans. Casey Mize and Matt Manning are young pitchers with potential. Alex Faedo and Reese Olson are other rotation options as Skubal leads the way.

This rotation won't set records or anything, but it might surprise some people around the MLB world. The Tigers happen to play in a winnable division and are poised to take a step forward during the 2024 campaign.