The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for the 2024 season as the franchise hopes to improve upon last year. One area the team believes will improve is the pitching rotation with Tarik Skubal leading the way. When asked about his teammate, Jack Flaherty is all in on the idea of Skubal taking home the Cy Young.
Tarik Skubal has been mentioned as a preseason American League Cy Young candidate, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Jack Flaherty seems to agree, as he believes Skubal could build upon his stellar 2023 season.
“Tarik Skubal has been mentioned as a preseason AL Cy Young candidate. When I mentioned that to Jack Flaherty in Tigers camp, he said: ‘I don't see why not. You see the stuff he's got, the way he threw last year… It’s going to be fun to see what he can do.'”
The Tigers star balled out last season, as Skubal finished with a 2.80 ERA, 102 strikeouts, and a 0.896 WHIP. He also held a 7-2 win-loss record through 15 starts. He was clearly the best pitcher in Detroit and has the potential of having an even bigger season in 2024.
But the Tigers will need more than just Tarik Skubal to play well if they want to improve. Detroit was one of the worst teams in the league last season. However, some of the franchises top prospects are expected to develop into quality players soon. If that's the case, we could see this franchise make the necessary improvements to surprise the rest of the league.