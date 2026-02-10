As Spring Training approaches in Lakeland, Florida, the Detroit Tigers finalized two injury-related roster decisions. The moves by the Tigers significantly shape the team’s pitching outlook heading into camp. With pitchers and catchers set to report, the organization clarified the status of two right-handers and created short-term roster flexibility.

The Tigers shared the update Tuesday to their official PR account on X, (formerly known as Twitter), outlining both moves and confirming the long-term implications for the pitching staff.

RHP Jackson Jobe has been placed on the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John right elbow ligament replacement surgery. RHP Reese Olson has been placed on the 60-day injured list following a right shoulder labral repair. The surgery was performed on… — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) February 10, 2026

The Tigers placed right-hander Jackson Jobe on the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The move is procedural and aligns with his expected rehabilitation timeline rather than indicating any setback. The club considers Jobe a key part of their long-term pitching plans, but they do not anticipate his return in the early portion of the season.

The more impactful decision involves Reese Olson. Detroit placed the right-hander on the 60-day injured list, confirming he will miss the entire 2026 season. Olson underwent right shoulder labral repair on February 2 in Arlington, Texas. The procedure was performed by orthopedic specialist Dr. Keith Meister. The Tigers had hoped Olson could return during Spring Training, but his shoulder did not respond to conservative treatment.

These injury-related moves create two openings on the Tigers’ 40-man roster just days before Spring Training begins. That added flexibility gives the front office options to pursue pitching depth via waivers or free agency as workloads and competition evolve during Spring Training.

The developments underscore how injuries are shaping Detroit’s spring strategy while accelerating roster decisions ahead of camp and pitching plans.

The Tigers gain clarity on their pitching depth, injury timelines, roster flexibility, and strategic options as Spring Training approaches in Detroit.

From a competitive standpoint, Olson’s absence reshapes the Tigers’ rotation outlook. The staff will lean more heavily on Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. Offseason addition Framber Valdez is expected to handle a significant innings load as Detroit enters the 2026 campaign.