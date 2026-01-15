The Detroit Tigers continued to shape their pitching depth ahead of the 2026 season by bringing back a familiar arm on a low-risk deal. By adding a dependable left-handed option, the move subtly increases roster depth while reaffirming the organization's emphasis on adaptability.

The Tigers reached a deal with pitcher Bryan Sammons on a minor league contract that includes a non-roster invitation to major league camp. Sammons, who pitched for the Tigers in 2024, returns to the team after spending the 2025 season overseas, providing the club with a trusted asset with additional international experience.

The signing aligns with the club's broader strategy of stockpiling veteran pitching options capable of filling multiple roles over a long season. Sammons is not a power arm, but he relies on command, movement, and sequencing. He operates with a five-pitch mix that allows him to navigate lineups effectively, whether as a long reliever or spot starter.

This versatility is especially advantageous for a Tigers coaching staff that emphasizes depth and adaptability in matchups. Sammons' familiarity with the organization further minimizes the acclimatization period during camp, enabling him to compete immediately for a role without a significant learning curve.

The reunion was confirmed by the New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman on X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining the structure of the deal and the southpaw’s return to the Tigers after a season abroad.

“Bryan Sammons signs minors deal with Tigers. Gets MLB spring invite. The LHP was with Chiba Lotte last year after being a Tiger in 2024,” Heyman wrote.

During his previous stint in Detroit, Sammons posted a 3.62 ERA across 27.1 innings, showing he could handle major league hitters in a long relief role. While pitching in Japan, he logged more than 85 innings with steady results, further demonstrating durability and flexibility in a different competitive environment.

If Sammons does not make the opening day roster, he is expected to start the season at Triple-A Toledo as depth for both the bullpen and rotation. The signing gives the Tigers a low-risk way to maintain roster flexibility while keeping a trusted left-handed arm available throughout the 2026 season.