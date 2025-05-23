The Detroit Tigers are off to a sensational start as they are currently sitting at 33-18, which is good for the best record in baseball. The Tigers were one of the hottest teams to end the 2024 season as they miraculously made a late playoff push and ended up getting a Wild Card spot. The momentum has carried over to the 2025 season as the team looks like a legitimate World Series contender. However, they might need to make a big trade to stay at the top.

One reason why the Tigers are off to such a good start is that the offense has improved tremendously. Detroit was a great defensive team all of last season, but if often struggled to score runs. That hasn't been the case this season, but with a lineup dominated by lefties, it might be smart for the Tigers to acquire another right-handed bat.

“One more note on the Tigers: They still figure to need a right-handed bat, even after Matt Vierling comes off the injured list,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said. “They entered Thursday sixth in OPS against lefties, but teams try to use as many lefties against them as possible, knowing their biggest threats — Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows after he comes off the IL, even McKinstry — bat left-handed.”

Another MLB insider recently discussed the Tigers trading for a right-handed bat as well. Jon Heyman thinks that Nolan Arenado is going to end up in Detroit.

“I've got [Nolan] Arenado to the Tigers,” Heyman said, according to a post from B/R Walk-Off. “I mean, they're not getting much out of third base, so, you know, St Louis would trade with them more easily than the Cubs. I don't see the Yankees spending that money because they're over the threshold. So that 20 million, or whatever Arenado makes, is really 42 million for them, but the Tigers, it's a mere 20 million.”

Aranado is getting older, but he is still having a good amount of success. The Tigers could use a veteran as well as they have a very young team.

“I like Aranado, I think he's still got something in him, and the Tigers can use a little more more veteran presence, I think,” Heyman continued. “They've got a good mix, good clubhouse. They got a good manager. They have so many good young players, even with the injuries they play great ball. Javy [Baez] as we talked about, is doing great, but I'd like to see Nolan Arenado join the Tigers.”

With their eyes set on a deep postseason run, the Tigers are a definitely a team to watch this season when it comes to big trades.