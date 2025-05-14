After making a late push to the playoffs last year, everyone expected the Detroit Tigers to add a big name to the roster during the offseason. They did make some nice additions, but they didn't get the big signing that they were hoping for. Now, the Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball, and a big trade could be coming at some point. One player to watch is St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The Tigers are 28-15 to start the season, which is currently the best record in baseball. This team is already looking like a legitimate World Series contender, and adding a veteran third baseman in Nolan Arenado could take them to the next level. MLB insider Jon Heyman can see it happening.

“I've got [Nolan] Arenado to the Tigers,” Heyman said, according to a post from B/R Walk-Off. “I mean, they're not getting much out of third base, so, you know, St Louis would trade with them more easily than the Cubs. I don't see the Yankees spending that money because they're over the threshold. So that 20 million, or whatever Arenado makes, is really 42 million for them, but the Tigers, it's a mere 20 million.”

Aranado is 34 and he has been in the league for 13 seasons now. He isn't quite the player that he used to be, but Jon Heyman still thinks that he can bring a lot to the table for this young Tigers squad.

“I like Aranado, I think he's still got something in him, and the Tigers can use a little more more veteran presence, I think,” Heyman continued. “They've got a good mix, good clubhouse. They got a good manager. They have so many good young players, even with the injuries they play great ball. Javy [Baez] as we talked about, is doing great, but I'd like to see Nolan Arenado join the Tigers.”

The Tigers certainly have some question marks at third base as they have had a few different players at the position this season, but there hasn't been a lot of consistency. The latest was Jace Jung, but after hitting just .111, he was sent down to the minors on Wednesday.

Matt Vierling is expected to be back soon, and he played some third base last season in addition to playing outfield. The Tigers have guys that they can put at third base, but they don't really have a true third baseman. That is something that Nolan Arenado can provide, and his veteran presence and bat would be helpful additions as well.