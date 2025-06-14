The Houston Astros made multiple roster moves ahead of Saturday's Game 2 in their weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, responding to a new wave of injury concerns. Outfielder Jacob Melton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain, while third baseman Isaac Paredes remains day-to-day after an MRI revealed a minor hamstring strain.

Melton’s injury occurred during Friday’s 10-3 victory over Minnesota. The rookie recorded three RBIs in his first two plate appearances before landing awkwardly while attempting to track a home run by Willi Castro. He remained in the game to finish the inning but was later replaced in left field.

Melton described the play in a postgame interview with the Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara.

“When I realized that I wasn’t going to have a play on it, tried to back off the wall and get turned around and get squared up with where I thought it was going to hit and just kind of rolled it, landed on it a little awkward. Not ideal by any stretch of the imagination, but I’ll play the cards that I’m dealt.”

To fill the roster gap, Houston recalled Cooper Hummel and Luis Guillorme from Triple-A Sugar Land. Pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear space on the 40-man roster. These Astros roster moves come at a time when outfield depth is already thin due to other injuries, including those to Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez.

While Melton’s loss stings, the team avoided a larger issue with Paredes. One of the Astros’ most productive bats this season, Paredes leads the team in home runs and RBIs. His ability to avoid an injured list stint preserves infield flexibility, especially with Mauricio Dubón filling in at multiple positions.

Houston continues to produce despite these setbacks. The club totaled 14 hits in Friday’s win, led by Jeremy Peña’s four-hit night and a three-RBI effort from Jose Altuve. The Astros now sit nine games over .500 and are looking to maintain momentum and build on their series opening win yesterday.

With Melton injured and Paredes limited, Houston’s depth will be tested again—and the front office may not be done making moves.