Despite their recent sign-stealing scandal, the Houston Astros have stuck around as one of the top teams in the MLB, and recently proved that they won't be defined by that scandal by winning the 2022 World Series. The Astros have a lot of great players on their team currently, but who are the greatest Astros in the history of their franchise? Let's answer that question and take a look at the ten best Astros players in their storied history and see why they find their way on this list.

10. Lance Berkman

Position: Outfielder and First Base

Years with Astros: 1999-2010

Notable Accolades: Six-time NL All-Star

Lance Berkman was consistently regarded as one of the best players in the game during his time in Houston but never got the awards to justify his strong play. Berkman finished in the Top 7 for NL MVP voting in five seasons but never ended up winning the award.

Berkman was one of the best all-around hitters in the game during his time with the Astros, as he hit 20+ home runs in 10 straight seasons and had a batting average above .300 in four seasons. He eventually picked up a World Series ring after leaving the Astros, but his contributions to the franchise throughout his historic career will never be forgotten.

9. Larry Dierker

Position: Starting pitcher

Years with Astros: 1964-1976

Notable Accolades: Two-time NL All-Star, No-hitter on July 9, 1976, Astros Retired Number

Larry Dierker spent 12 years of his 13-year career with the Astros, and he turned himself into a true workhorse throughout his time in Houston. Dierker was never the best pitcher in the league, but he was a true innings-eater for them back in a day when starting pitchers had much longer leashes than they do nowadays.

Dierker eclipsed 200 total innings in six seasons and even pitched 305.1 innings in the 1969 season, which will go down as the best season of his career (20-13, 2.33 ERA, 232 K, 1.02 WHIP). He was never the best pitcher, but his consistency and longevity earns him a spot on this list.

8. Jim Wynn

Position: Outfielder

Years with Astros: 1963-1973

Notable Accolades: 1967 NL All-Star, Astros Retired Number

Jim Wynn was never the flashiest player, but he was so consistent that it never really mattered. He hit more than 20 home runs in seven of his 11 seasons with the Astros, and while he was a bit inconsistent when it came to his batting average, Wynn was an on-base machine thanks to his ability to constantly draw walks.

Wynn drew more than 100 walks in three seasons, and even led the league with 148 walks in 1969. His best season with Houston came in 1967 (.249 BA, 37 HR, 107 RBIs, 23 SB, .826 OPS) and while he had some strong seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he left the Astros, Wynn was still good enough to find his way onto this list.

7. Jose Cruz

Position: Outfielder

Years with Astros: 1975-1987

Notable Accolades: Two-time NL All-Star, Two-time Silver Slugger, Astros Retired Number

Jose Cruz was a bit of a late bloomer, as he didn't really find his way until he landed with the Astros in his age 27 season back in 1975. Cruz gradually made himself an invaluable piece of the Astros lineup, and while he was never the flashiest player, he always managed to do his job and do it well.

Cruz never hit more than 17 home runs in a single season, but he was still able to make a big impact. He hit over .300 in six seasons and led the National League in hits in the 1983 season.

Cruz was also a speedster on the bases, as he stole at least 30 bases in five seasons. Cruz's longevity certainly helps him here, but his overall strong play during his time in Houston makes him a worthy entrant on the greatest Astros list.

Position: Starting Pitcher

Years with Astros: 2017-2023, 2024

Notable Accolades: Two-Time AL Cy Young, Three-Time All-Star, Two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022), 2017 ALCS MVP

Justin Verlander's tenure in Houston might not have been all that long, but his impact on Astros history was enormous as the ace for both World Series champions in franchise history. He also won two Cy Young Awards in 2019 and 2022 to lead the Astros to the World Series both seasons.

Still, it was the postseason success that fans will remember most about Verlander's run with the Astros as the team went to the postseason each year he was with the Astros. Verlander went 10-7 with a 3.74 ERA in the postseason for the Astros. This included going 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA to win 2017 ALCS MVP as the Astros beat the New York Yankees in seven games.

5. Alex Bregman

Position: Third Base

Years with Astros: 2016-2024

Notable Accolades: Two-time All-Star, Two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022), 2024 Gold Glove, 2018 All-Star Game MVP

Alex Bregman also was a huge part of the Astros dynasty as one of the best all-around players in MLB. Some views on Bregman are mixed since he had two huge offensive seasons early in his career before becoming just a solid but consistent offensive performer.

In 2018 Bregman broke out with 31 home runs and 103 RBIs along with a league-leading 51 doubles to earn his first All-Star berth. The following season, he had his best season for the Astros when he finished runner-up to future Hall of Famer Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels for AL MVP. Bregman finished with 41 homers and 112 RBIs along with a league-leading 119 walks.

Bregman had his ups and downs in the postseason. However, he batted .294/.379/.569 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 13 postseason games in 2022 to help lead the Astros to their second title.

4. Billy Wagner

Position: Relief Pitcher

Years with Astros: 1995-2003

Notable Accolades: 1999 NL Rolaids Relief Man Award, Three-time All-Star, Hall of Famer

Not many relievers will make these type of lists, but Billy Wagner will go down as one of the greatest relievers of all time as he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer and he will do so wearing an Astros cap. Wagner is the Astros' all-time leader in saves (225) as well as hits allowed per nine innings pitched (5.942) and strikeouts per nine innings pitched (12.385).

Wagner's best season came in 1999 when he won the Rolaids Relief Man Award for the National League. He went 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 39 saves. In 2003, Wagner set the franchise record for saves in a season with 44, which was matched by Jose Valverde in 2008.

3. Jose Altuve

Position: Second Base and Left Field

Years with Astros: 2011-Present

Notable Accolades: 2017 AL MVP, Nine-time All-Star (1 NL, 8 AL), Two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022), Seven-time Silver Slugger winner, Three Batting Titles, 2019 ALCS MVP

Jose Altuve seems destined to move up a few more spots on this list by the time his career is over. Altuve has been the leader of the Astros recent turnaround from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best. During that time, he has established himself as the best second baseman in the league.

Altuve can hit for contact (seven seasons with a batting average above .300) and for power (six seasons with 20+ home runs) and has been the leader of the Astros, even amidst all their controversies.

What has set Altuve apart in Astros history is his postseason heroics. He has 27 home runs in 105 career postseason games, including an astounding seven in 13 games during the Astros' 2017 run to their first title. Altuve had a 1.021 in those games.

In 2019, Altuve had a 1.097 OPS, including two home runs, to win ALCS MVP as the Astros eliminated the Yankees in six games. His biggest moment was a walk-off home run in Game 6 against Aroldis Chapman to send the Astros to the World Series.

2. Craig Biggio

Position: Second Base, Catcher, and Outfielder

Years with Astros: 1988-2007

Notable Accolades: Seven-time NL All-Star, Five-time Silver Slugger, Four-time Gold Glove winner, Hall of Famer

What many people often forget about Craig Biggio is that when he broke into the majors, he was actually a catcher for the Astros. Biggio of course found a more consistent home at second base, but he was never really more comfortable than he was at the plate with a bat in his hands.

Biggio always seemed to play, which was good because he always did damage at the plate. He was always more of a contact hitter throughout his career than a power hitter, but he did hit 20+ home runs in eight seasons, including in 2006 when he was 40 years old.

Biggio remained productive all the way up until his age 41 season in 2007, and while Houston went through some tough times with Biggio, they always rested easy knowing that he would show up and do his best to win when he was on the team.

1. Jeff Bagwell

Position: First Base

Years with Astros: 1991-2005

Notable Accolades: 1994 NL MVP, 1991 NL Rookie of the Year, Four-time NL All-Star, Three-time Silver Slugger, Hall of Famer

When all is said and done, Jeff Bagwell is a pretty easy choice for the greatest Astros player of all time. Altuve may make a charge to catch him, but Bagwell was consistently great throughout his entire career, all of which was spent with Houston, that there isn't really any other choice here.

Bagwell's outrageous 1994 season (.368 BA, 39 HR, 116 RBIs, 1.201 OPS) pretty much tells you all you need to know about him. He was an absolute nightmare for pitchers, as he always found his way on base.

Bagwell would constantly be one of the top names in the NL MVP race, and it's a crime that he was only an All-Star four times. While the current Astros are certainly making their mark, when you think of the greatest Astros, Bagwell is always going to be the first name you associate with the team, earning him the top spot on this list.