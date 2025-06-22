The Houston Astros have soared out to a 4.5-game lead in the American League West entering Sunday's action. Despite a slow start, the two-time champs are back in playoff contention. That means that Astros general manager Dana Brown could be active at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. He was on the pregame radio show Sunday, expressing his desire for a left-handed bat.

“It's no secret, it'd be good to get a left-handed bat. No doubt about that,” Brown said, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “That's the big thing for us. We're having discussions about other things, but the one big issue for us, it'd be nice to get a left-handed bat.”

The Astros are, understandably, right-hand dominant all the way through the roster. Only Cesar Salazar and Luis Guillorme are lefties on their roster, and they aren't everyday players. Yordan Alvarez is a lefty as well, but if currently on the injured list. They also have two switch hitters, catcher Victor Cartini and outfielder Cooper Hummell. With the Crawford Boxes lingering in left field, righties should be a priority for Houston. But balance is important, too.

Article Continues Below

Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon should be on the move and would be a great fit for the Astros. He can play first, second, and third, is a strong lefty hitter, but won't be coming for anyone's job. The Rockies should be trying to trade anyone with value, which McMahon certainly has. His prowess at second should help spell Brendan Rogers and Mauricio Dubon, who are both struggling.

If the Astros are looking for outfield help, Jesús Sánchez of the Marlins could be the right target. His lefty stroke has gotten better in recent years, and he plays all three outfield positions. He could be a lefty platoon bat with their all-righty outfield of Altuve, Cam Smith, and Jake Myers.