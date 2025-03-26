As Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs, it signaled the end of the Houston Astros third baseman's time with the team. However, general manager Dana Brown made a tough decision that shocked many.

After 19 months prior, he echoed that Tucker would be an Astro for life. Safe to say, that isn't happening anymore. Still, Brown was able to get some key insight on the move.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic detailed the conversation Brown and the Astros owner had before the trade took place.

“It was just saying, ‘Look, we want to be competitive in these two worlds: We’re not going to lose our edge in the present and we’re going to gain more in the future by putting it all together,’” Brown said.

“That’s the goal of this trade and hopefully that should be how it plays out.”

Securing the future was a necessity for the Astros. After all, Jose Altuve and Jon Singelton have eclipsed 30 years of age. There might be a short window on another Houston title. Brown wanted to secure the future, even if it meant trading Tucker.

Dana Brown trading Kyle Tucker was a necessary move for Astros

Making a trade with a top franchise player is never easy in any sport. However, a deal had to be done. The team sought after prospects and draft picks for Tucker. Simultaneously, they wanted players who could win now.

One of those players is Astros prospect Cam Smith, who made the Opening Day roster. Still, making a trade of this caliber comes with a ton of backlash.

However, Brown reiterated how the ownership has been transparent throughout the process.

“He’s really allowed me the opportunity to be a GM,” Brown said. “You go to some organizations, there (is) a GM, a president and then you have the owner.

“But being able to go directly to the owner and have a conversation about what you want to do and for him to understand and have confidence in your baseball eye, I think that’s a welcoming thing for me because he trusts me.”

That trust is key moving forward for the team. Landing prospects who can make a difference could be the difference maker in 2025. A veteran core of guys like Altuve, Singleton, and Yordan Alvarez are elite.

Adding some new pieces to balance out the veteran presence could be what the Astros need. If that's the case, then Brown will have looked to do a masterful job.