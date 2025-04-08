Right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti joined the stable of injured Houston Astros starters on Tuesday when the team placed him on the 15-day injured list with a broken thumb.

It was a hard luck injury for Arrighetti, who took a line drive off his throwing hand while playing catch in the outfield during batting practice Monday night. The Astros have called up Luis Contreras to take his spot on the active roster, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

Arrighetti made two starts in 2025 before his injury, going 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA over 9.2 innings. Those numbers tell the story of two vastly different starts. Arrigheti was brilliant in his first start of the season, holding the New York Mets to a run on one hit with five strikeouts in six innings. His next start was shakier as he allowed five runs on five hits and three walks against the Minnesota Twins in 3.2 innings.

Arrighetti's injury comes at a time when the Astros have several starters still working their way back from injury. JP France is due back around the All-Star break, while Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia are both rehabbing from major surgeries.

Lance McCullers Jr. is nearing a return to the Astros

Out of all the injured Astros starters, Lance McCullers Jr. might be closest to a return. He hasn't pitched in a regular season MLB game since 2022 as injuries and setbacks have kept him sidelined after he initially suffered a muscle strain in his right arm during 2023 spring training.

McCullers is, however, expected to make his third rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Sugar Land. He got hit hard in his second rehab start, which he made last week in Double-A, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks in 1.2 innings.

But the most important part is that he got through it healthy. If all goes well on Saturday, it shouldn't be long before he makes his Major League return.

Astros starters have a 4.64 ERA so far this season, good for 19th in the league.