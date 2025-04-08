The Houston Astros haven't had a great start to the 2025 campaign, as they have just a 4-6 record through their first 10 games. And now, they are watching their own players suffer crazy fluke injuries, as starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti is set to miss an extended period of time after breaking his thumb while playing catch in the outfield ahead of the Astros' Monday night contest against the Seattle Marines.

Arrighetti made his major league debut in 2024, and while he posted a mediocre 4.53 earned run average, he flashed his potential on several occasions, finishing the season with 171 strikeouts over 145 innings of work. Arrighetti gave up six earned runs in 9.2 innings over his first two starts of the year, but he's now set to be sidelined after his throwing hand got hit by a line drive that a Mariners player hit during batting practice on Monday night.

“RHP Spencer Arrighetti suffered a broken right thumb this afternoon after being hit by a line drive while playing catch in left field at T-Mobile Park,” the Astros said in an official statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

https://twitter.com/astros/status/1909409425372160151

Astros starting rotation set to be shorthanded without Spencer Arrighetti

With Arrighetti out, the Astros are going to have to find a way to piece together their rotation for the next few weeks. The problem is that right now, there's no obvious replacement for Arrighetti. Colton Gordon is the only real option to call up from the minors, or they could use rookie Ryan Gusto as an opener of sorts every fifth day, but it's obviously a less-than-ideal situation.

Lance McCullers Jr. appears close to making his own return from injury, but until then, Houston is going to have to find a way to shore up their rotation without Arrighetti. There wasn't an immediate timetable for Arrighetti's return, but the Astros will be hoping he can find his way back to the hill sooner rather than later.