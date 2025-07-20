The Houston Astros are squaring off against the Seattle Mariners in a pivotal AL West showdown. The Astros are attempting to recover from a pre-All-Star Game skid that allowed the Mariners to gain ground in the division. But the team is now dealing with yet another injury.

Isaac Paredes was forced to exit Saturday’s game in the third inning with “what looks like a significant hamstring injury,” per John McClain on X.

Paredes led off the inning with a deep drive that bounced off the wall in left field. But he appeared to pull his hamstring while running as he could be seen limping to first base, via Talkin’ Baseball.

The Astros have been hit hard by injuries this season. The team is already missing slugger Yordan Alvarez and star shortstop Jeremy Pena. Paredes has been leading off for Houston with Pena sidelined. Now, he too could miss time. If Paredes lands on the injured list, he would be the 16th Astros player on the IL.

Isaac Paredes could join a crowded Astros IL

Jun 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) at bat in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Daikin Park.
Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Astros acquired Paredes in the blockbuster Kyle Tucker trade with the Cubs this offseason. The sixth-year veteran is having a strong debut season with Houston, leading the team in home runs and runs scored.

Paredes made his second career All-Star Game this year, replacing Jose Ramirez for the AL. However, the Astros’ third baseman skipped the Midsummer Classic as he dealt with a family matter.

Houston can ill afford to lose another key player to injury. After overtaking the Mariners in the AL Central and building a commanding lead, the team hit a slump. The Astros have lost six of their last seven games and their division lead is down to four games.

The Mariners have an opportunity to get within two games of Houston with a series sweep. And the Astros will now likely be without Paredes. While Pena received an encouraging update prior to the All-Star Game, it’s still unclear when he’ll be able to return to the lineup.

Alvarez is also reportedly making his way back to the Astros. But there’s no timeline for the three-time All-Star’s return. Alvarez has been out with a hand injury since the beginning of May.

