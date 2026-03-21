The Denver Nuggets are expected to receive a key reinforcement ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, with guard Peyton Watson on track to return to the lineup following an extended absence.

Denver (43-28) hosts Portland (35-36) at 2:00 p.m. PT on NBA TV as the regular season enters a critical stretch. The Nuggets currently hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings and are tied with the Houston Rockets (42-27) for fourth place, making each remaining game increasingly significant for postseason positioning.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Watson is expected to make his return after missing more than six weeks due to a hamstring strain.

“Denver's Peyton Watson is expected to return Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing 6+ weeks due to a hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Watson has had a breakout year for the Nuggets, averaging career highs of 14.9 points, 30.7 minutes and 4.9 rebounds to go with 2 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1 steal per game.”

Watson, 23, has emerged as a key contributor during the 2025-26 season, delivering career-best production across the board. Through 49 games, including 39 starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, two assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal per game while shooting an efficient 49.6% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range in 30.7 minutes per contest.

Peyton Watson return boosts Nuggets vs. Blazers at crucial point

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His last appearance came on February 4 in a 134-127 double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks. In that game, Watson recorded 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block while shooting 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc across 33 minutes.

Watson’s return provides a timely boost for a Denver team looking to solidify its positioning in a tightly contested Western Conference. His two-way versatility, perimeter defense and improved scoring efficiency have played a significant role in the Nuggets’ success this season.

As Denver prepares to face a competitive Portland team still within reach of the postseason picture, Watson’s availability could prove pivotal in maintaining momentum and strengthening the team’s rotation heading into the final stretch of the regular season.