The Houston Astros smoked the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 on Sunday to take the series against the National League foe. They did it without the face of their franchise, as Jose Altuve missed the game with a hamstring injury. After a Hall of Fame career at second base, Altuve has been playing left field to mixed reviews so far this year. Astros manager Joe Espada was optimistic about Altuve's injury before the game on Sunday.

“Altuve departed Saturday's game against the Reds because of the injury, with the team not expected to put its veteran on the injured list as of now,” Field Level Media reported. “Astros manager Joe Espada said before Sunday's game that he hopes Altuve can play again either Monday or Tuesday in a home series against the Kansas City Royals.”

Without Altuve in the lineup, the Astros' pitching stepped up in the win. Ronel Blanco racked up a career-high 11 strikeouts in eight innings. Shawn Dubin came in to finish off the game, completing a two-hit shutout for Houston. That win brings them over .500 to 20-19, and within three games of the first-place Seattle Mariners.

Altuve had played every day entering Sunday's game, but provided diminishing returns on both sides of the ball. He is hitting .259 with a below-average .682 OPS. Altuve's strikeout struggles carried over into this season, with a strikeout rate of 18.2%. Last year, he set his non-2020 career worst with a 17.6% K-rate.

After losing Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker this offseason, the Astros needed a great season out of Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. Both are now dealing with injuries as the AL West settles in around them. Everyone except for the Angels is above .500 and will challenge for the division crown.

The Astros host the Royals for the first of three games on Monday at 7:10 p.m. Central time.