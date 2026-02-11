The MLB Power Rankings are back as free agency winds down and spring training opens up! Some big moves were made late in the offseason, mainly Framber Valdez signing with the Detroit Tigers. But still, no one has taken down the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the MLB Power Rankings.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

No one is knocking the Dodgers off the top of this list for a long time. They responded to winning their second consecutive World Series by signing Kyle Tucker, arguably the best position player on the market. Their biggest weakness in 2025 was the bullpen, which they addressed with the top closer available in Edwin Diaz. They are massive favorites to win the World Series once again, to no one's surprise.

#2: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Toronto Blue Jays nearly won the World Series last year and made some significant improvements in the offseason. They have not done much in the later stages of the offseason, keeping them at number two in the MLB Power Rankings. Even without Bo Bichette, they should be considered among the favorites in the deep American League. As spring training opens in Dunedin, eyes will be on Dylan Cease's integration into the American League champions.

#3: Seattle Mariners (-)

The Seattle Mariners made a significant trade to improve their depth, bringing Brendan Donovan into the fold. After losing Eugenio Suarez in the offseason, they needed some infield depth. Donovan provides that and a solid contact-first hitter in the middle of the lineup. They kept Josh Naylor, still have their elite pitching staff, and can repeat as AL West champions. This is a massive year for the Mariners, looking to continue the championship run in Seattle after the Seahawks' win on Sunday.

#4: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Philadelphia Phillies are running it back in 2026, but will do it without Ranger Suarez. They let the pitcher walk, landing with the Boston Red Sox. The Phillies won the NL East easily last year, but they should get competition from the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves this season. Can their core finally get over the hump this season? Or will their collective age catch up to them?

#5: San Diego Padres (-)

The San Diego Padres made some changes this offseason, but none that will get them anywhere close to the Los Angeles Dodgers on paper. They still have Michael King at the top of the rotation, Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield, and Jackson Merrill, a promising youngster. The Padres are going through ownership changes, which have affected their free-agent pursuits in recent years. They lost Cease for that reason, but they also got a great deal on Nick Pivetta, who was fantastic last year.

#6: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Chicago Cubs are the highest-ranked team in the NL Central heading into spring training. They have risen in the MLB Power Rankings throughout the offseason thanks to the signing of Alex Bregman. He will help their offense replace Tucker and improve their already stout infield defense. Their pitching staff limits their ceiling, and the Central could get away from them quickly, just like it did in 2025.

#7: Detroit Tigers (+1)

The Detroit Tigers are going to have a great, and really expensive, starting rotation in 2026. They signed Valdez to a deal worth $38.3 million just after losing their arbitration case to Tarik Skubal, who will now be paid $32 million for this season. The Skubal free-agency watch will start the second Detroit starts losing. But they believe they have the offense to win the AL Central and make a run in the postseason.

#8: New York Yankees (+1)

The New York Yankees are also running it back in 2026, bringing back Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. They did make a trade to change up their bench options, bringing in Max Schuemann. With experience at shortstop, they likely brought Schuemann in to play some short with Anthony Volpe hurt and Jose Caballero playing in the World Baseball Classic. Their pitching injuries will be something to monitor early in the season, with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon expected to miss regular-season time. Aaron Boone recently announced that Ryan Weathers would be a part of the rotation to start camp, in part because of those injuries.

#9: Milwaukee Brewers (-2)

The Milwaukee Brewers made two trades, giving up players who were impactful to their NLCS appearance in 2025. Freddy Peralta was a known trade candidate, and he landed with the New York Mets. Then, they traded third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox for pitcher Kyle Harrison, among other pieces. Without Peralta and Durbin, the Brewers will look different in 2026. But did they improve?

#10: Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Baltimore Orioles had serious problems in the starting rotation in 2025 and did not do enough to address them. Had Valdez, Peralta, Cease, or Skubal landed in Charm City, they would have shot up in the MLB Power Rankings. But they added Shane Baz instead, who can be a nice back-end starter. GM Mike Elias used Cade Povich as an excuse for not going the extra mile for Valdez, claiming the lefty was ready to take the next step. In 20 starts last year, Povich had a 5.21 ERA. They should bounce back after a miserable 2025, but the 2026 Orioles have questions.

#11: New York Mets (+2)

The Mets completely turned their offseason around after the holidays. Peralta gives them the ace they did not have before, which is huge. But they got concerning injury news on the first day of spring training. Francisco Lindor may need surgery on his hamate bone, which would be a six-week absence. GM David Sterns remains confident that he will return for Opening Day, however. Plus, Juan Soto will be moving back to left field in 2026.

#12: Houston Astros (-1)

The Houston Astros still have the World Series on their minds, according to manager Joe Espada. But they have not made the ALCS in two consecutive seasons now. The dynasty may not be over, but an Isaac Paredes trade would not help. Rumors have swirled around the infielder, mostly because the lack of a defensive position. They should keep Paredes in the 2026 season, even if a trade comes later. Paredes has experience at second base, where he could play if the Jose Altuve outfield experiment continues.

#13: Boston Red Sox (-1)

The Red Sox have finally filled their hole at third base, trading with the Brewers for Durbin. The former Yankees farmhand will now man the hot corner at Fenway Park after a long, drama-filled path to fill the position. Now, they can focus on the future of their three key prospects: Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcello Mayer. Where will each play this season? What do those prospects have to do for the Red Sox to win the AL East?

#14: Texas Rangers (+1)

The Texas Rangers made one of the most significant trades of the offseason, pushing them up in the MLB Power Rankings. They sent five prospects to the Washington Nationals for left-handed starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore. Pitching was not the problem for Texas last year, as they led MLB in team ERA. Their offense must improve this season, which the addition of Nimmo should help with. But Gore's addition could lock them in as the best rotation in baseball, as he joins Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Jack Leiter.

#15: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Cleveland Guardians gave Jose Ramirez a new contract that tacked four years on, keeping him with the team through 2032. His Hall-of-Fame career should start and end in Cleveland thanks to the new $175 million deal. Cleveland's historic run to the AL Central title last year was exhilarating, but it distracted from a major problem. They did not have Emmanuel Clase or Luis Ortiz for that run, and likely won't to start the 2026 season. How will that impact them in a full season?

#16: Atlanta Braves (-)

The Braves were another team dealt a brutal injury blow on the first day of spring training. Spencer Schwellenbach is on the 60-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Injuries crushed the Braves last year, especially to their pitching staff. Schwellenbach made only 17 starts, Spencer Strider made 21, and Chris Sale made 20. The Braves have to stay healthy to get into the NL playoff race, which they are already struggling with.

#17: Cincinnati Reds (+1)

The Cincinnati Reds made one of the most significant late-period signings, bringing Eugenio Suarez back on a one-year deal. They signed Suarez to a long-term deal, but eventually traded him to the Seattle Mariners. But now, Suarez is back and ready to mash some taters in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league. They did lose Nick Martinez in free agency, hoping Chase Burns can step up to replace those innings. The Reds made the playoffs last year, but did not win a game against the Dodgers. They are hoping for their first playoff series win since 1995 this season.

#18: Arizona Diamondbacks (-1)

Article Continues Below

The Arizona Diamondbacks finished their offseason early with the Nolan Arenado trade. Time will tell how much the Ketel Marte trade rumors will impact the locker room, but their signing of Carlos Santana should help the room. The Snakes have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since their stunning run to the World Series in 2023. Can they recreate that magic in 2026? Or will bigger changes be needed after this offseason?

#19: San Francisco Giants (-)

The San Francisco Giants have one of the more intriguing infield combinations in the league. They have Willy Adames and Matt Chapman on the left side, a defensively sound duo. Adames finished 10th among shortstops in Outs Above Average, while Chapman finished sixth among third basemen. But Luis Arraez and Rafael Devers are not a great defensive right side of the infield. But if Arraez can be a .300 hitter in the lead-off position, it may be worth the gamble.

#20: Kansas City Royals (-)

The Kansas City Royals have one of the best players in baseball locked in on a long-term deal in Bobby Witt Jr., but the rest of the team leaves a lot to be desired heading into the 2026 season. Maikel Garcia got an extension this winter, yet there were no meaningful additions to the lineup or rotation. Bringing back Radnall Grichuk would be a solid move to improve their depth heading into spring training.

#21: Tampa Bay Rays (-)

This version of the Tampa Bay Rays feels very different than the one that made the World Series at the beginning of this decade. But the Baz trade with the Orioles is exactly the kind of move that built that team. They got four prospects and a draft pick back from the Orioles to start building their next team. The Rays got involved in two three-team trades, picking up Ben Williamson and Gavin Lux. Can those pickups make them a surprising playoff team?

#22: Athletics (-)

The Athletics have an elite offensive core, but do not have the pitching to support them. They could make noise in a deep AL playoff race, but their lack of depth on the pitching staff would crush them in any playoff series. The Athletics are back at the minor-league facility in Sacramento this year, which will help their offensive stats as well. How many homers will Nick Kurtz hit in his first full season?

#23: Pittsburgh Pirates (+2)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have finally put a competent offense around their elite pitching staff. They signed Marcell Ozuna to a one-year deal on Monday, completing their offense with a slugger. Even in a down year with the Braves last year, his .756 OPS would have ranked second on the Pirates. The NL Central will be competitive, but the Buccos could make a push early in the year. But Ozuna's arrival likely ends Andrew McCutchen's career in Pittsburgh, which spanned 12 seasons across two stints.

#24: Miami Marlins (-1)

The Miami Marlins ended last year with a better record than the Braves, but they have torn apart their roster ever since. Their trades of Ryan Weathers and Edward Cabrera significantly hamper their rotation, even though they got solid returns. Owen Caissie could become a star in Miami, but just that won't get them into the National League playoff race.

#25: Los Angeles Angels (-1)

The Los Angeles Angels' biggest pickup of the offseason was Grayson Rodriguez in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. They gave up Taylor Walls, who is a pending free agent, for four years of Rodriguez. The Angels did pick up Josh Lowe from the Rays in one of those three-team trades, which should help replace Walls. But in a competitive AL West, it could be a rough year for the Halos. Zach Neto trade rumors could come with losses this season, as he enters arbitration after this season.

#26: Minnesota Twins (+1)

The Minnesota Twins signed Gio Urshela to a minor-league deal on the eve of spring training opening. But their most significant move came off the field, with team president Derek Falvey leaving the team late in the offseason. Their fire sale at the trade deadline showed that the team is heading into a deep rebuild. Now, Falvey won't be around to put the next team together. The Twins won't be surprising anyone this year, with Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez trades potentially coming at the deadline.

#27: St Louis Cardinals (-1)

No team sold off more pieces this offseason than the Cardinals under new president Chaim Bloom. Arenado, Donovan, and Sonny Gray are out the door, and a new era in St Louis is coming. But the Red Birds are not going to compete in the tough NL Central this season. With the Pirates and Reds making pushes for the playoffs, St Louis is looking at a last-place finish for the second time in four years. They have only nine last-place finishes in franchise history.

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

The Nationals have a new team president, general manager, and manager, all of whom are under 40 years old. They started their tenure by trading Gore for a bevy of prospects, kicking off yet another rebuild. They have been in a perpetual rebuild since winning the World Series in 2019, and that won't get any better in 2026. Could a CJ Abrams trade be next?

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The Chicago White Sox made a significant signing this offseason, bringing Munetaka Murakami over from Japan. They also signed Seranthony Dominguez to be their closer. After a dreadful 2024 and a bounce-back 2025, they are still not breaking out of the basement of the American League in the MLB Power Rankings.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Colorado Rockies made a signing on Tuesday, bringing in Tomoyuki Sugano on a one-year deal. In his rookie season with the Baltimore Orioles last year, Sugano posted a 4.64 ERA in 30 starts. Now, at 36 years old, Sugano heads to the worst place to be a starting pitcher. Kris Bryant was placed on the 60-day injured list to start spring training, which does not bode well for his future. The Rockies are still toiling away in the basement, and there is not a light at the end of the tunnel quite yet.