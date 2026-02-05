The Detroit Tigers have been mostly quiet this offseason, electing to essentially run back the same team from 2025. The Tigers did re-sign Kyle Finnegan to bolster the bullpen. And they signed Kenley Jansen to add further depth. Now, they've added to their rotation with Framber Valdez.

Valdez has agreed to a three-year contract with Detroit, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. The contract is worth a total of $115 million, which works out to a little more than $38 million per season. Valdez lands the highest annual average value for a left-handed pitcher and a Latin American pitcher, according to Passan.

The timing of this signing is certainly interesting for the Tigers. Detroit had its arbitration hearing with superstar left-hander Tarik Skubal on Wednesday. While the outcome of that hearing is unknown, Skubal did file for a salary of $32 million in 2026.

Skubal's future in Detroit is also unknown. Detroit has yet to sign the two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner to a contract extension. He can test free agency in November at the end of the 2026 season.

Valdez had a bit of a down season with the Houston Astros this past season. However, he has been one of Houston's most consistent pitchers during his eight-year career. He has a career record of 81-52 with a 3.36 ERA, 1053 strikeouts, and 389 walks. Valdez and the Astros won the World Series in 2022, when he posted a 1.44 ERA across four starts.

The Tigers have a very imposing 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation after this move. Detroit is looking to win a World Series sooner rather than later. Valdez certainly gives them a better chance of doing so in 2026.