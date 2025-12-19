With the offseason in full swing, teams around the league are making moves to adjust their rosters for the 2026 campaign. On Friday, it appears that the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and Pittsburgh Pirates could be nearing a deal that involves second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Reports indicate that all three organizations are in talks, and the negotiations would have the Rays trade the 31-year-old two-time All-Star to the Pirates, according to Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh would be sending right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows to Houston.

“The Astros, Pirates and Rays are in serious discussions about a trade that would send right-hander Mike Burrows to Houston, infielder Brandon Lowe to Pittsburgh and involve multiple other players, sources tell Ken Rosenthal and [Chandler Rome].”

Rosenthal follows up with the report, claiming that the Rays would receive outfielder Jacob Melton and pitcher Anderson Brito if the deal were to be finalized. That would mean Tampa Bay would be giving up Brandon Lowe in exchange for two prospect-level players.

“If trade is completed, outfielder Jacob Melton and right-hander Anderson Brito would head to the Rays.”

The deal is all but finalized, as more information continues to pour in. Rosenthal adds that the Pirates, who are already acquiring Brandon Lowe, are also going to receive outfielder Jake Mangum and pitcher Mason Montgomery. So, it appears Pittsburgh is going to walk away with a big upgrade at second base while also adding an outfielder and a pitcher to the roster.

“Pirates also would receive outfielder Jake Mangum and left-hander Mason Montgomery from Rays.”

Brandon Lowe is coming off a spectacular 2025 campaign, as it is arguably the best single season of his career. He was a bright spot for a Rays team that went 77-85 and missed the playoffs. Brandon Lowe owned a .256 batting average and .307 OBP while recording 130 hits, 31 home runs, and 83 RBIs.