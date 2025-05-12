The Houston Police Department is investigating death threats made to Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his family, a spokesperson has confirmed to the Houston Chronicle.

McCullers, who hadn't pitched in the Majors since 2022 before his season debut on May 4, struggled mightily against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, giving up seven runs on three hits and three walks in a third of an inning. The Reds won the game, 13-9.

McCullers said the threats to him and his family came via social media.

“I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with,” he said via Steve Schaeffer of MLB.com.

“There have been many, many threats over the years aimed at me, mostly, and I think actually one or two people from other issues around baseball actually have had to go to jail for things like that. But I think bringing kids into the equation, threatening to find them or next time they see us in public, they’re going to stab my kids to death … things like that are tough to hear as a dad.”

As of Monday morning, the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been taken into custody, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Astros manager Joe Espada defends Lance McCullers Jr.

As the investigation continues, McCullers has his manager's support. Astros skipper Joe Espada defended his starter after the game.

“I just left my office,” he said, “and it’s very unfortunate that Lance McCullers … that there are people who are threatening his life and the life of his kids because of his performance tonight. It’s very unfortunate that we have to deal with this – after all he’s done for this city, for this team.

“I’ve got kids, too. And it really drives me nuts that we have to deal with this. Very sad. Very, very sad.”

McCullers played a role on both Astros' World Series championship teams in 2017 and 2022. In 2017, his lone All-Star season, he had a 2.61 ERA over 20.2 postseason innings. In 2022, he struggled in the World Series, but threw a dominant 6-inning shutout performance against the Seattle Mariners in a memorable 1-0 ALDS win.

“He hasn’t pitched in 2 1/2 years. We’ve got to give some time, all right?” Espada added. “This can’t happen. I’m really upset that this happened to athletes, and … you know, we’re trying our best. Everybody’s trying their best. But the fact that I’ve gotta go to my office and deal with this? Come on. We’re better than that.”