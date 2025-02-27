The Houston Astros have seen several of their top players, such as Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, find new homes this offseason. However, they could be set to get a friendly face back in their rotation, as Lance McCullers Jr. appears to be closing in on a return to the mound for the ‘Stros. On Thursday, it was revealed that McCullers is set to take a big step towards returning to the hill.

McCullers has not pitched since 2022 after dealing with a variety of injuries to his throwing arm. While he's not expected to be ready for Opening Day, McCullers should be able to pitch for Houston, assuming nothing else goes wrong in the injury department. On Saturday, McCullers is going to throw his first live batting practice session, which is a big step for him as he closes in on a return for the Astros.

“Lance McCullers Jr. will throw his first live batting practice session of the spring on Saturday in West Palm Beach,” Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Astros could get major boost with Lance McCullers Jr. injury return

Injuries have plagued McCullers throughout his career, as he also missed the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery. When he's healthy, McCullers has the ability to be a top of the line starter for Houston. He earned his lone All-Star selection in 2017, and he finished seventh in the American League Cy Young race back in 2021.

Given the amount of time he's missed, expectations won't exactly be high for McCullers, but if everything goes according to plan for him, the Astros will get a key piece of their rotation back for the 2025 campaign. It will be worth keeping tabs on McCullers' status as he continues to ramp up his work, but for now, he appears to be on the right track.