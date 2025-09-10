In a clash of first-place teams, the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays locked horns in a Tuesday night series opener. Over the next three matchups, the Astros and Blue Jays could give fans a potential glimpse at a postseason showdown. Unfortunately for the Astros, starting pitcher Luis Garcia was pulled after just 1.2 innings against the Blue Jays tonight. According to Toronto beat writer Keegan Matheson on X (formerly Twitter), Garcia left the matchup due to injury.

Astros starter Luis Garcia just left the game after 1.2 innings with an injury. This was just his 2nd start back after a long rehab from Tommy John. Me motions to his throwing arm after the final pitch here. pic.twitter.com/1HvnLVaIwh — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Astros starter Luis Garcia just left the game after 1.2 innings with an injury,” posted Matheson. “This was just his 2nd start back after a long rehab from Tommy John. He motions to his throwing arm after the final pitch here.”

In just his second start after such a long layoff, Garcia was likely to be on a shorter leash against the Blue Jays. As the Astros look to capture tonight's opener and the series itself, losing an arm so quickly after getting it back is heartbreaking to say the least. Garcia was integral in multiple postseason runs, and the Astros were likely going to rely on him once again this October. Is this latest injury just a minor bump in the road, or something more?

Astros need all hands on deck for postseason push

The Astros currently lead the Blue Jays 2-0 in the third inning. Once Garcia left, long reliever A.J. Blubaugh, a starter by trade, came on as his replacement. Houston has already scored twice against Toronto lefty Shane Bieber, but the former Cy Young award winner limited the damage to just the first inning. Since that initial outburst, Bieber has been stout versus the Astros offense.

For now, one can't help but wonder if Garcia's elbow was giving him trouble. According to Matheson above, he appeared to be grabbing his arm. That's certainly something that manager Joe Espada and the Astros' brass did not want to see. If Houston is going to get back to the World Series, they'll need all hands on deck. Will Garcia's hands be included? Or will he once again miss an extended amount of time? For the Astros and many baseball fans, the hope is that the former scenario takes place.