Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia turned in a clean outing Sunday in his first Class-A rehab appearance with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, continuing his return from Tommy John surgery as the club awaits reinforcements to a depleted starting rotation.

Garcia, who missed all of 2024 following surgery in 2023, pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two and allowing no hits, as reported by Matthew Postins of Sports Illustrated. It marked his third rehab appearance and his first without allowing a baserunner. He previously made two outings in the Florida Complex League on July 7 and 14.

Through three games, Garcia has thrown six innings, giving up just one earned run on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. The Astros are expected to remain cautious with his recovery due to earlier setbacks, including a temporary shutdown earlier this year during his ramp-up phase.

His progress is a positive development for an Astros team that's seen multiple starters sidelined with long-term injuries. Garcia, Cristian Javier, Spencer Arrighetti and J.P. France are all on the 60-day injured list but remain potential midseason reinforcements.

Javier, who also had Tommy John surgery last year, made his second rehab appearance Friday with Double-A Corpus Christi. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits over three innings, striking out three and walking two. He previously gave up two runs in 1.1 innings for the Florida Complex League Astros.

Arrighetti returned to action Saturday with Corpus Christi after missing time with a fractured thumb suffered during batting practice in April. He pitched three innings, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out four without issuing a walk.

France, recovering from shoulder capsule surgery last July, recently threw a 35-pitch batting practice session, per MLB.com, and is expected to begin a rehab stint in the Florida Complex League.

As Houston chases the AL West crown, the gradual return of its injured arms could prove pivotal in stabilizing a rotation that has been stretched thin.