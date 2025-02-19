After losing a Gold Glove infielder in Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros are adding another one. They have agreed to a one-year minor league contract with former Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. The deal includes a spring training invitation, so the 28-year-old will soon join his new ballclub in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Obviously, Rodgers cannot be billed as a potential replacement for Bregman, but Alexander does point out an interesting thing both players have in common. They were selected back-to-back in the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft, with Bregman going No. 2 and Rodgers a pick later. Kyle Tucker, another star who is no longer on Houston, was the No. 5 pick.

Although Rodgers has not lived up to the hype– .266 batting average, 45 home runs and a .726 OPS in 452 regular season games for the Rockies– he can potentially provide the Astros with solid depth. With Bregman gone and Jose Altuve possibly spending time in left field, the team could trust multiple players to man the infield over the course of the 2025 season. Rodgers figures to be one of those guys if he can grab an MLB roster slot.

Can the Astros survive their key departures?

The infield corners are drastically different, as All-Star Isaac Paredes settles in at third and three-time Gold Glover Christian Walker takes over at first. Both acquisitions can keep the Astros in contention for another American League West crown, but challenges await the organization.

Kyle Tucker is a two-way force who blasted 23 homers in 78 games in 2024. He is now on the Chicago Cubs. Alex Bregman is a two-time World Series champion who helped Houston make the playoffs in eight of his nine years with the team. He is now on the Boston Red Sox. Jose Altuve is one of the greatest players the franchise has ever known. He will turn 35 years old in May.

The Astros’ younger members might need to shoulder the load in what could be a new era of Space City baseball. Yordan Alvarez, already one of the best hitters in the game, is motivated to unlock his full potential this season. Yainer Diaz could be poised to snag his first career All-Star selection. Paredes turned 26 on Tuesday. Hunter Brown took a big leap last year (3.49 ERA in 30 starts).

The talent on this club is evident. What Houston requires is stability. Brendan Rodgers will try to bring that to the field and clubhouse. His quest to solidify a role for himself on the modified Astros begins at spring training.