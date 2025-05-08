As Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez is on the injured list due to a strained muscle in the top of his right hand, the concern now from fans is how severe the issue is for his availability. With the Astros looking to always improve, Alvarez is a key piece to the team for prolonged success, as manager Joe Espada speaks on the recovery of the slugger.

With the diagnosis being a strained muscle in his right hand, it seems that it is a positive outcome for Houston to receive from Alvarez that his stay on the injured list will be short. Even Espada would echo the same sentiments on Wednesday when speaking about Alvarez before the 9-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN.

“We look at it as good news,” Espada said.

There is confidence that Alvarez won't have any setbacks and will return to the team after the 10 days on the injured list, as the 27-year-old is currently hitting a .210 batting average, three home runs, and 18 RBIs. Espada would even mention how he believes that the hand issue was partly some blame for his frustrating start.

“Once he heals, once he gets back, I think we'll see a more aggressive at bat and be not as cautious,” Espada said. “I think it had something to do with it, yes.”

Astros' Yordan Alvarez has been off this season with a hand injury

While this isn't the first time Astros star Alvarez has been injured, his presence is needed to turn around what has been a disappointing offense so far with the team. On the other hand, Wednesday was a good step in the right direction for Houston as, even without Alvarez, scored nine runs against Milwaukee, highlighted by Jeremy Pena's three-run home run.

“Yordan Alvarez is missed on any lineup,” Pena said. “He's a leader in this clubhouse, he's one of our biggest bats in the lineup. But what makes this team so great is that we have guys who step up.”

If there's one thing for certain, Alvarez has been off this season with the hand seeming to be the root of the problem that can hopefully heal by the time he's back.

“This guy has been such a good hitter and with the way he uses his hands, we just have to make sure it (isn’t) prolonged and gets to a point where he misses a long period of time,” Espada said via The Athletic.

“Maybe it has something to do with the hand,” Espada continued. “I’m not going to speak for Yordan, I just know that he hasn’t been the guy. (In) Kansas City, he hits a ball 400-and-something feet and then just doesn’t feel comfortable, we want to make sure he feels comfortable and he’s back 100 percent and keep him in the lineup for a long haul.”

Houston is currently 18-18, which puts them third in the AL West as they start a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds starting Friday night.