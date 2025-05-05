The Houston Astros are having a middling season so far, as they hover just above .500 at 17-16 through 33 games. Unsurprisingly, that sticks them right in the middle of the AL Central race, just three games back of the division-leading Seattle Mariners.

However, things just got a little bit tougher for the Astros as they look to secure a foothold in both the division race and in the American League Wild Card race. Slugger Yordan Alvarez is suffering from a hand injury and has been placed on the 10-day injured list, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Yordan Alvarez is going on the IL with right hand inflammation, the Astros announced,” Rome reported on X, formerly Twitter. “César Salazar is up from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster.”

Alvarez has gone back to Houston to meet with team doctors as the Astros head to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers.

The fact that he is only on the 10-day injured list is a positive sign for now, as it doesn't seem like Houston will be without its biggest bat for an extended period of time. However, removing that kind of pop at the plate is going to be a tough pill for the Astros to swallow if it drags on any longer than that.

Alvarez, who has become somewhat of a playoff folk hero, hasn't had his best stuff at the plate this season. He is hitting just .210 in 29 games with three home runs and 18 RBIs. However, the 27-year-old has become known for taking his game to another level as the season goes on and the summer turns to fall over his career, so the Astros won't be panicking about their star just yet.

Alvarez will miss series against the Beweres and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as at least part of a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals. While that isn't a gauntlet of a slate to have to play without one of your best players, it will still be an uphill battle for Houston at the plate without one of its best run-producers.