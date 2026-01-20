The Houston Astros hope to push their way back into the postseason for 2026. Houston is looking to make some moves this offseason. One Major League Baseball writer believes the Astros will be trading from one particular area, when they look to make a deal.

“I’m to the point where I would be surprised if the Astros do not trade from their infield surplus,” The Athletic's Chandler Rome said, per Crush City Territory.

The Astros barely missed out on the postseason in 2025. Houston started out the season with a strong record, but faded later on. Houston ended its season with a 87-75 record.

Rome went into detail about the chances that some on the current roster have of being traded.

“Their preference is not to trade Isaac Paredes, they do not want to trade him,” Rome added. “They have a high price to move him, but they are listening as they should.”

The Astros finished the 2025 season second in the American League West, behind the Seattle Mariners.

Astros are rumored to be looking at outfield help

The Astros have been one of the strongest teams in the American League in recent years. Rome believes that Houston is looking for some help in the outfield for 2026.

One particular player getting linked to Houston in trade rumors is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

“I think Jarren Duran, certainly on paper, profiles what the Astros would need, I would also offer you Wilyer Abreu,” Rome said on the show, and reported by FanSided. “Wilyer Abreu is somebody that they know a lot better than Jarren Duran. Wilyer Abreu is not making any money.”

Although Rome feels trading Paredes isn't a likely option, another writer feels it might be the best path forward for Houston.

“As it stands, with Yordan Alvarez primed to absorb the majority of the time at designated hitter, there is no real pathway for Isaac Paredes to get consistent at-bats. One way to do that would be to trade Christian Walker, but he's 34, owed another $40 million and coming off a season in which he OPS'd just .717. The market for him is almost nonexistent. Trading Paredes, who is still only 26 and controllable for two more seasons, is far easier and might also help the Astros address their outfield,” ESPN's Alden Gonzalez wrote.

Time will tell what happens with the Astros roster moving into the 2026 season.