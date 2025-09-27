After leading the AL West for the majority of the season, the Houston Astros' form in recent weeks allowed the Seattle Mariners to surpass them and win the division. Now, the Astros are hunting down one of the AL's Wild Card spots. However, the competition is stiff, as the AL East and Central haven't been decided as of yet. With Houston looking to clinch one of these final spots, manager Joe Espada spoke to ace Hunter Brown about a potential season finale start, according to beat reporter Chandler Rome via X, formerly Twitter.

“Joe Espada said today he has had conversations with Hunter Brown about his potential availability this weekend,” Rome reported on Friday evening. “Brown would be on three days' rest for Sunday's season finale.”

The Astros begin a regular-season-ending three-game set on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. The Mariners swept Houston in their final home series of the season. Then, the Athletics took two out of three from the Astros over the past few days. Now, the focus is on building off of Thursday night's 11-5 win over the A's with a season finale series win. Will Brown not only make a start on Sunday, but also help Houston clinch a postseason spot on Sunday?

Will Astros clinch AL Wild Card spot this weekend?

If the Astros don't make the postseason, then some major changes may happen this winter. Owner Jim Crane could decide to not only fire Espada, but potentially other leaders of the team's brass as well. While the Mariners have played excellent baseball over the last few weeks, Houston usually doesn't relinquish a lead. If they don't make the playoffs, then questions will need to be asked.

However, Brown has taken another step forward this season. The right-hander's WAR went up from 2.6 in 2024 to 6.1 this year. He's 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA, including 206 strikeouts in 185 innings. He's the definition of a throwback ace built for October. Will Brown get the chance to try and help the Astros win another World Series? Or will his season end in Sunday's finale with the rest of his teammates?