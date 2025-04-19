Houston Astros reliever Forrest Whitley had a late start to the year, but he is paying homage to an all-time great by changing his jersey number. Whitley wants to honor back-to-back Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum by wearing his number on his back, per Chandler Rome. Lincecum won the award back-to-back with the San Francisco Giants in 2008 and 2009.

Whitley is a big fan of the former All-Star pitcher. His decision was made in the hopes that he can emulate Lincecum's greatness while keeping his memory alive.

The Astros are hoping that Whitley's decision can help re-energize the team after they've had their hearts broken multiple times this year in Houston and on the road. They are in a transition period, coming to grips with the fact that their dynasty might have come to its end. Manager Joe Espada is trying to guide the team through the change, but things aren't going well.

Even though it is early in the year, Houston is sitting all the way in fourth in the AL West, ahead of only the Athletics. Jose Altuve, who is playing in a new position this year for the Astros, is trying to lead his team through the tough stretch. He is the only lifelong Astro who is familiar with the struggles the team is enduring right now. He was a part of the Houston teams that were amongst the worst in the league in the early 2010s.

Any hope that Houston has needs to start with their pitching, which is really inconsistent outside of Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. Ronel Blanco has had flashes of dominance, but has been unable to string together good performances.

If Whitley's decision to change his jersey number to emulate a former Cy Young winner is what it takes for the team to turn things around, the Astros might consider number changes across the board as they try to climb back into contention.