The Houston Astros switched things up this season after moving Jose Altuve off of second base and into the outfield. However, his transition over to left field has been quite the roller coaster so far, as, at times, the two-time World Series winner has struggled to begin the season.

Despite that, there is some optimism coming out of Houston. The Astros general manager Dana Brown recently opened up about Altuve playing left field. During an interview on “MLB Now” Brown claims that Altuve's “transition is going well.” Overall, the Astros seem to like how the nine-time All-Star is developing as a left fielder and seem to believe he will only improve as the season progresses.

“The transition is going well. For a guy that hasn't played out there, he's really athletic—that's what's key.”

In the grand scheme of things, Jose Altuve's move to the outfield opened up opportunities for the Astros' infield. Mauricio Dubon and Brendan Rodgers have taken turns playing second base. The two of them allow Houston to figure out who is the better option while Altuve's consistent bat remains in the lineup.

And that's the superpower of Jose Altuve right now. Although he's struggled a tad at left field, his plate appearances have been ultra-productive to begin the season. Although he's recorded one error already, the former AL MVP winner has recorded a solid .340 batting average and .392 OBP while hitting three home runs and five RBIs through 47 at-bats.

With production like that, the Astros are seemingly willing to give Jose Altuve every opportunity to figure it out in the outfield. A move to designated hitter could be an option though, but Yordan Alvarez, who is one of the best hitters in baseball, holds that position down in Houston.

Altuve will have another chance to prove himself at left field on Wednesday when the Astros take on the Seattle Mariners in the third and final contest of a three-game series. Houston and Seattle enter Wednesday's game with the series tied 1-1.