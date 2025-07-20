The Houston Astros begin the second half of their season in a good place. They dropped their series opener against the Seattle Mariners, though, whittling their division lead down to less than five games. However, Yordan Alvarez is getting closer to his return to the Astros lineup. Now, Houston general manager Dana Brown is under pressure to help Jose Altuve in left field.

Luis Robert Jr. is one of many outfielders that the Astros have shown interest in at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Houston manager Joe Espada has done his best to replace former Astro Kyle Tucker this season. However, injuries have prevented him from finding a long-term solution in left field. Luckily for Houston, the answer could lie in the trade market.

Compared to teams around the league, the Astros have a reasonably deep farm system. Houston has prospects that potential trade partners would be open to adding. That is the biggest advantage that Brown has as the trade deadline approaches. While none of his players would be considered blue-chip prospects, they are more than enough to get a deal done before July 31.

The Astros have big dreams about adding one last championship to their dynasty. Altuve and Alvarez are some of the only players remaining from the teams that routinely made it to the American League Championship Series or further. This season, Houston has the motivation and roster needed to make another deep run. However, Brown needs to nail the deadline for them to do so.

Here are some of the Astros' top prospects that could be on their way out.

SP Miguel Ullola

C Walker Janek

2B Brice Matthews

Why should the Astros move on from their prospects?

The Astros sent Tucker to the Chicago Cubs this winter in a blockbuster deal. Brown did so hoping players like Jacob Melton could step into the void in left field. However, the beginning of the season rolled around without a solution present. In an attempt to put a veteran in the outfield, Espada put Altuve in the empty spot, a decision with mixed results so far this season.

Throughout the first half of the year, Altuve did his best in the outfield. However, a -1.4 DWAR has proven that he is not as comfortable in left field than second base. However, he continues to play there because there is not a better option for Espada to return to. When Melton returns, he could send the former champion back to second. However, that could be weeks from now.

Espada went into the All-Star break focusing on the positives. Despite his best efforts, he has little to be happy about on the defensive side of the ball. It is clear that Altuve's move into left field has been taxing. He missed the All-Star Game after getting there last season thanks to his struggles in the field. He has been a trooper for Brown and Espada in 2025, though.

Luckily for Altuve, there is no shortage of outfielders on the trade market this season. The deadline looms large and teams out of contention want to sell high on veterans who had good first halves. Brown is one of many general managers hoping to take advantage of that and secure a rental for the rest of the season. To do so, he needs to be willing to let his top young players go.

Who should the Astros trade their prospects for at the deadline?

Robert Jr. is arguably the best outfielder on the market ahead of the deadline on July 31. The former All-Star has a Gold Glove winner and a Silver Slugger to his name. He also plays for the Chicago White Sox, one of the worst teams in the league. Robert Jr.'s name has been in trade rumors for several years now, but the 2025 deadline could be the one where he is finally traded.

The White Sox have some young talent, but they are going nowhere fast. At just 27 years old, Chicago could try and convince themselves that he is still a piece of their long-term future. However, Brown and other general managers will argue that he will not be good when the team is finally ready to compete in the American League. They might as well sell high on him now.

Any deal bringing Robert Jr. to Houston is a big one. A bidding war could break out for his services, forcing the Astros to reach. deep into their farm system. Luckily for them, the depth of their prospect pool is much more than their competition. Instead of satisfying the White Sox with one of the top prospects in the game, Houston could try to overwhelm them with sheer quantity.

While they do have a lot of prospects worthy of trade, their top players carry value. Ullola is doing well in the minor leagues this year. If the Astros did not have Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini, Walker Janek would be with the major league team. Brice Matthews was called up by Houston earlier this month and has done well.

Brown has what he needs to pursue a player like Robert Jr.. The only question is how much he is willing to sacrifice at the deadline.