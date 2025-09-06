The Kansas City Royals hung on for a 2-1 win in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. The Royals are eying a playoff berth as the team is now just one game back in the AL Wild Card standings. But Kansas City’s postseason hopes likely hinge on the health of Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt was forced to exit the Twins game after six innings due to back spasms. On Saturday, manager Matt Quatraro provided an update on the All-Star shortstop. Witt’s back is “still spasming” and he’ll have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, per MLB.com’s Anne Rogers.

Quatraro told reporters that Witt’s back issue started after he made two defensive plays in the top of the sixth. “[It happened] sometime in that inning before we took him out… He talked to [Royals head athletic trainer Kyle Turner]. As he sat there, it got worse,” Quatraro said, via ESPN. “It locked up pretty good on him.”

Royals’ playoff hopes hang on Bobby Witt Jr.’s back

Witt has followed up his sensational 2024 season with another strong campaign. Last year he won the batting title and finished second in AL MVP voting behind Aaron Judge.

In 2025, Witt made MLB history as the first player ever to begin his career with 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases in each of his first four seasons. The two-time All-Star is up to 21 homers and 34 steals in 139 games. He also has 77 RBI, 90 runs scored and 6.0 bWAR so far this year.

A trip to the IL could potentially be devastating to the Royals’ playoff hopes. The team is gearing up for a postseason push, calling up No. 2 prospect Carter Jensen at the end of August. Jensen's elevation prior to September 1 qualifies him for the Royals’ playoff roster, should the team reach the postseason.

Witt’s back ailment comes as Kansas City deals with multiple injuries during their September push. Fellow middle infielder Jonathan India is currently on the IL and the Royals just lost Seth Lugo to back tightness. The veteran starter landed on the 15-day IL earlier this week.

Kansas City did receive some positive news as All-Star lefty Cole Ragans began a rehab assignment. The fourth-year starter has been sidelined since early June with a rotator cuff strain. His addition to the rotation could help the Royals down the stretch. But it won’t really matter if Witt is unable to play.

With Witt out of the lineup Saturday, third baseman Maikel Garcia took over at shortstop and Nick Loftin shifted to third.