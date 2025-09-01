The Kansas City Royals are adding depth to their lineup and pitching staff for the season’s final stretch by taking advantage of September’s roster expansion to 28 players to The club announced on Monday that catcher Carter Jensen and right-handed pitcher Luinder Avila will be called up from Triple-A Omaha, while outfielder Jac Caglianone will be activated from the injured list. One corresponding roster move will be required to accommodate the additions.

Jensen, the Royals’ No. 2 prospect and a Kansas City native, will make his MLB debut after an impressive 2025 campaign across Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. The 22-year-old catcher, drafted in the third round out of Park Hill High School in 2021, hit .292/.360/.420 in 308 plate appearances at Double-A before earning a promotion. In 184 Triple-A plate appearances, Jensen has elevated his game, slashing .288/.404/.647 with 14 home runs. Across both levels this season, he has totaled 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and five triples, while maintaining a combined .290/.377/.501 batting line.

His advanced plate discipline and patient approach at the plate have been key to his success. His defensive skills, including a strong throwing arm and improving framing ability, have been noteworthy. Ranked 69th by MLB Pipeline and 88th by Baseball America, Jensen will occupy a significant role as a catcher behind Salvador Perez, who will continue to receive designated hitter days to manage workload.

Carter Jensen will be added to the 40-man roster, protecting him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft, and retains rookie eligibility heading into 2026 and could gradually develop into the team’s long-term successor at catcher, especially with the Royals holding a $13.5 million club option on Perez next season.

Jac Caglianone, who has been rehabbing from a left hamstring strain since late July, will return after a strong Triple-A stretch. In 16 rehab games, the 6-foot-5 outfielder hit .385 with five home runs, including a 451-foot blast on Saturday. Caglianone struggled in his initial MLB stint this season, hitting .147/.205/.280 with five home runs in 41 games, but the Royals hope his regained power can give the offense a much-needed lift down the stretch.

Right-hander Luinder Avila, 23, will rejoin the bullpen after a brief earlier appearance where he tossed a scoreless inning against the Nationals. This season in Triple-A, Avila has compiled 61 strikeouts in 53.1 innings but carries a 5.23 ERA. Kansas City will likely use him in middle relief, aiming for consistency in late-inning games.

With these September call-ups, the Royals are combining youth, power, and pitching depth to support their Wild Card push.