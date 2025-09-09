With their 73-71 record, the Kansas City Royals are only three game out of the final American League Wild Card spot. And now, a crucial member of the lineup is set to make his return to the diamond.

The Royals have activated Jonathan India from the injured list, the team announced. In turn, Michael Wacha has been placed on the seven-day IL with a concussion.

India was originally placed on the IL with a wrist sprain in early September. It didn't take long for him to get over his ailment. When the Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, India will be at designated hitter, batting seventh.

Kansas City will certainly welcome the return as they look for a bit of a jolt in their offense. However, India will need to show a bit of improvement now that he is past his injury.

Jonathan India's debut with Royals

The Royals acquired India in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds prior to the season. They were willing to spend from their pitching depth in an effort to acquire a potent bat. So far, India hasn't fully lived up to those expectations.

Through his first 124 games with the team, the utility man is hitting .232 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs. After racking up back-to-back seasons of double digit stolen bases, India has yet to swipe a bag in 2025.

That'll certainly play a role in how Kansas City decides to approach his future. But India will still have a major role heading into the stretch run. In 2025 alone, he has played both second and third base alongside left field. Being able to move him around defensively opens up how the Royals configure their lineup.

It's going to take quite the effort for Kansas City to strongarm their way into the playoffs. India won't do it alone. But if nothing else, he gives the Royals another intriguing option in their lineup as they finish out their regular season.