The Kansas City Royals are not making a splash by any means, by they are secretly improving this roster and are making it known that they want to become a serious playoff contender.

The Royals and Milwaukee Brewers agreed on a trade over the weekend as the Brewers traded Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Royals for Angel Zerpa. The Brewers wanted to improve their bullpen, and pay a reasonable high price by sending away Isaac Collins. Collins was a huge part of the Brewers' success last season and was one of the top rookies overall offensively.

Collins could be a starting outfielder for the Royals this season alongside Lane Thomas, who recently signed an offseason contract with the KC. In other recent rumors, the Royals want to add Jalen Duran to the outfield, even after landing Collins and Thomas.

KC wants to build a winning team around Bobby Witt Jr. Collins was recently asked about what he brings to the team.

“I’m not necessarily going to have 100 RBIs every year,” Collins said with a laugh. “But I’m going to get on base for the big dogs and have them knock me in.”

It is too early in the offseason to determine what the lineup is going to look like now. Adding Collins to the lineup will boost the offense. Witt Jr. will hit in the heart of the lineup with Maikel Garcia behind him. Garcia recently signed a 5-year contract extension with the Royals this week. Salavador Perez and Vinny Pasquantino are there as well.

Collins understands that he has an opportunity in front of him.

“He’s the type of player that we value,” Royals General Manager J.J. Picollo said. “Versatility, the speed component, there’s a defensive component. Ball in play, on base. It’s a very well-rounded player that I think is what our offense needs. He’ll fit very well.”