The Kansas City Royals continue to look for options for their outfield, as the Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent Adolis Garcia this week. Now, there are inklings that the Royals had interest in him before he agreed to go to Philadelphia, according to baseball reporter Francys Romero.

“According to a source, the Kansas City Royals were genuinely interested in signing outfielder Adolis Garcia and are still working to improve their outfield department.

The Royals finished the 2025 season 26th in home runs, 26th in overall runs, and 15th in overall batting average. Part of that was due to a weak outfield. Because of that, the team has been active in pursuing outfielders. Recently, the Royals expressed interest in Jarren Duran, as they wish to get some established players who can both hit well and play defense.

Article Continues Below

Bobby Witt Jr. remains one of the better players in the world, but he is also one of the lone stars in this lineup. Although he handles shortstop well, the team needs a true outfielder or two. As the Royals look to bolster their outfield, they need to make some quick decisions before other teams swoop in.

Garcia would have provided a big bat in the lineup, along with someone who can still play in the outfield. Likewise, he has won a World Series ring, which would have proved invaluable to a young team. Regardless, the Royals must move on and look at any remaining options available. There are still some good options available in free agency.

After the Royals decided to move on from MJ Melendez, they will explore other options who could potentially help them. While they are not finished adding to their team, they are exploring all possible ways to improve it. It's just a matter of coming to terms, and ensuring they get the best outfielder for their team.