After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Kansas City Royals are looking for ways to bolster their roster to get back on track. One clear option is adding more firepower to their lineup.

The Royals seem keen to follow through on that plan by adding at least one outfielder in free agency. Amongst the players Kansas City is keeping close tabs on includes Harrison Bader, Austin Hays and Mike Yastrzemski, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Bader split the 2025 season with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies. Over 146 games total, he hit .277 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Alongside his work at the plate, Bader is also a former Gold Glove winner.

What he doesn't have though is an All-Star appearance, which Hays earned with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023. The outfielder played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025, hitting .266 with 15 home runs, 64 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

The Royals have the most experience with Yastrzemski after acquiring him at the trade deadline. He hit .237 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs over 50 games in Kansas City. Over the entire 2025 campaign, Yastrzemski hit .233 with 17 home runs, 46 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Whoever the Royals decide to add, it is clear they need some offensive help. They finished the 2025 season ranked 26th in runs scored with 651. While Jac Caglianone possess plenty of upside in right field, John Rave and Kyle Isbel could be replaced in left and center field respectively.

The Royals will have plenty of decisions to make throughout the offseason. Chief among them is which outfielder to add to their roster.