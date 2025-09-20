The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a major setback in their AL East chase after Max Scherzer’s outing against the Royals unraveled almost immediately. In a game loaded with pressure, the veteran right-hander failed to escape the first inning.

The Royals hammered him for seven runs before Toronto even had a chance to settle in. The Blue Jays had to play from behind during a critical stretch of the season. The collapse came at the worst possible time for a team trying to maintain its lead in the AL East race.

Max Scherzer did not hide his frustration after the game. “Everything that could go wrong went wrong. I took a haymaker to the face,” he said. “I made some pitches, and they got hits on them. Nothing you can do in those situations. I just got beat in all facets of the game.”

The Royals delivered seven hits off him in two-thirds of an inning. Salvador Perez capped the rally with a three-run home run. The Blue Jays bullpen entered before the first inning was over, but the damage had already spiraled.

For Toronto, the concern is whether this was simply a rough night or a sign of late-season fatigue. Scherzer joined the staff to add depth and experience for moments like these. When he falters, the bullpen takes on added pressure, and questions arise about the reliability of the pitching staff with only days left in the regular season. At 89-65, the Blue Jays cannot afford many more wasted chances, especially with just eight games remaining.

For the Royals, the blowout against the Blue Jays showed their ability to play spoiler. Kansas City may not control the playoff race, but they embraced the spoiler role and seized their chances against one of baseball’s most accomplished arms. Their 20-1 win, built on a team-record 27 hits, highlighted how dangerous they can be when overlooked.

The Blue Jays now face a stretch where every inning matters. Scherzer’s rebound could help determine how far Toronto goes, and his own words made it clear: he got beat. The challenge now is whether the Blue Jays can shake off the blowout and maintain control of the AL East race in the season’s final week.