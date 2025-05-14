The Kansas City Royals just made headlines with a signing that could etch another quirky chapter in baseball history. Rich Hill, the 45-year-old southpaw, has inked a Minor League deal with Kansas City, putting him on the verge of tying a wild MLB record. If Hill makes it back to the majors, he'll join Edwin Jackson as the only players to have suited up for 14 different Major League teams.

Hill, originally drafted in 1999, continues to defy father time and expectations. Despite coaching his son's Little League team last fall, he still managed to shine on the international stage. In November, Hill tossed four shutout innings for Team USA against Japan in Tokyo's Premier12 super-round, striking out five batters while allowing just one hit. The performance served as a clear reminder to fans and front offices that the veteran lefty still has something left in the tank.

Hill's path back to the big leagues was set into motion when the Royals announced the signing earlier this week. According to MLB.com's Brian Murphy, Hill will first report to Kansas City's Spring Training facility in Suprise, Arizona, before joining the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.

The significance of Hill's possible return was summed up perfectly in a post from Fox Sports MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

“If Rich Hill pitches for the Royals, he will tie an MLB record held by Edwin Jackson of playing for 14 different teams.”

The potential milestone, tying Edwin Jackson's record, is more than just trivia. It represents endurance, commitment, versatility, and a deep-rooted love for the game. Across his career, Rich Hill has pitched 386 games, posting a 4.01 ERA while logging 1,428 strikeouts over 1,409 innings. His journey has taken him through 13 franchises, including the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and now possibly the Royals.

If called up, Kansas City fans will witness a truly historic moment. Whether he throws one inning or several, Hill's determination to keep going at age 45 is a powerful reminder of what it means to be a ballplayer.