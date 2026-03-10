The Kansas City Royals are hoping for a big 2026 season. Kansas City’s second baseman Michael Massey is one of the players the team is looking to for production. Massey is dealing with an injury during spring training.

“Royals second baseman Michael Massey has a “low-grade” calf strain, manager Matt Quatraro said this morning. Tweaked it on a play vs. the Dodgers on Friday and didn't get better, so they got it checked out. He'll be out of game action for “hopefully just about a week,” MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Massey has collected 22 at-bats in spring training for the Royals. He has one home run and three RBIs. During the 2025 regular season, the infielder posted a .244 batting average for Kansas City.

The Royals missed the 2025 postseason. Kansas City finished the year with a 82-80 record.

Michael Massey is looking for a breakout season in 2026 with the Royals

Massey is a young player with a lot of upside. He has 36 career home runs and 137 RBIs. He had battled through injuries in the 2025 season.

This offseason the Royals infielder did a deep dive into his hitting technique, in order to improve his swing. He even studied scientific fields like physics to examine what he was doing wrong.

“Nothing is right, nothing is wrong: Everything is on the table,” Massey said, per MLB.com. “Look at it from an objective view, and with the experience I’ve had in my career up to this point, let’s put the pieces back together.”

The Royals infielder says using science to examine his swing has helped him keep an open mind about his performance.

“I thought that was interesting because it takes out the bias of someone who’s been in the game for a long time,” Massey said. “There’s really no denying it: How the object moves through space is how the object moves through space. Trying to learn that and then use my baseball experience to interpret it is what I tried to do.”

The Royals play a spring training game on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.