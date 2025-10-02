The New York Mets finished their season tied with the Cincinnati Reds in the standings. However, a tiebreaker gave the Reds the final National League Wild Card berth, leaving the Mets on the outside looking in. After signing Juan Soto to a massive deal, New York had high expectations for the season. Instead, Starling Marte had to apologize to fans for falling short of the postseason.

Marte dealt with injuries in the second half of the regular season, one of many things that worked against New York. Despite all of their struggles, the Mets had a good chance to get into the playoffs. However, the Miami Marlins decided to use their best pitchers in the final series of New York's season. The result was the finishing touches on a tragic collapse that fans won't forget.

Marte, Soto, and the rest of the Mets' stars are beloved by the team's fanbase. Because of that, they take the team's failures personally. Marte reached out to New York's supporters with an apology, according to SNY.

“Starling Marte pens a message to Mets fans,” SNY posted. “‘Dear fans, This season did not end the way we hoped. Every game we left on the field, every opportunity that slipped away, we felt it just as you did. But we also felt something immense: the unconditional support of every Mets fan. You were the reason we gave everything in every game, the motivation that pushed us to keep going even in the toughest moments. Thank you for believing, thank you for being with us. With love and respect. Tato.'”

The Mets will be active in trades and the free agency market as the they look to make upgrades. However, New York's spending had some players surprised that it did not net the team a postseason berth. Despite the disappointment, the Mets have plenty of motivation for next season.