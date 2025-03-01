Former Atlanta Braves star Jorge Soler is now a player for the Los Angeles Angels. Soler is tasked with helping L.A. become a power player in Major League Baseball, like city rival the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soler is opening up about taking his talents to L.A.

“The team is hungry, the team is ready to go,” Soler said through a translator, per MLB Network. “Looking back at these last couple of weeks, (I) can tell the atmosphere, how different it is.”

Soler was acquired from the Braves in late October due to a trade. Los Angeles sent pitcher Griffin Canning to Atlanta. The slugger believes a postseason berth is within reach this season for the Angels.

“It definitely feels like this is a squad that can get it done,” Soler added.

Soler is expected to play both right field and also act as the designated hitter for the Angels this season.

The Angels are still trying to recover from losing Shohei Ohtani

The Angels were dealt a heavy blow after the 2023 season, when Shohei Ohtani left to sign with the Dodgers. That loss stung even more when Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to a 2024 World Series Championship. The slugger Ohtani had never been to the playoffs with the Angels.

Los Angeles is trying to build a championship roster to compete in the American League. Soler is a strong addition, and will help the team's offense. In 2024, Soler batted at a .241 average playing for the Braves and San Francisco Giants. He hit 21 home runs and batted in 64 runs.

“It’s somebody that can change a game in one swing of the bat,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said when Soler was acquired, per the Associated Press. “Can go play the outfield if you need him to. Great human being, A-plus clubhouse guy, somebody that our manager has familiarity with. Just felt like it was a really clean fit, really good fit for us and somebody that could help change our lineup.”

In the 2024 season, the Angels finished with a 63-99 record. The team hasn't won their AL division since the 2014 season. It's been a long postseason drought for the franchise, and fans are desperate for success.

Soler joins a team that has a veteran slugger in Mike Trout. Trout is considered by many to be the anchor of the team's offense. The two players will also most likely switch out at the DH position throughout the season.

Soler has also played with the Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, and Chicago Cubs in his career. He has 191 career home runs and 516 career RBIs.

Angels fans are excited to see what Soler can do.