​The Los Angeles Angels have taken a significant step toward ending their decade-long postseason drought by signing veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $10 million contract. Jansen, 37, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to a bullpen in need of stability. With 447 career saves, he stands fourth on MLB's all-time saves list, trailing only Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, and Lee Smith. ​

Jansen's return to Southern California, where he spent the first 12 years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is a homecoming of sorts. Expressing his enthusiasm, Jansen stated, “I'm excited to be here… just trying to build a winning culture.” His leadership and postseason experience are expected to be invaluable assets for the Angels as they aim to transform their bullpen into a reliable unit.

In the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox, Jansen recorded a 3.29 ERA and successfully converted 27 of 31 save opportunities. His consistent performance underscores his ability to remain effective, even in the later stages of his career. Angels manager Ron Washington is likely to rely heavily on Jansen to secure late-game leads, a facet that has been problematic for the team in recent seasons.

Kenley Jansen hopes to help bring the Angels back to the postseason​

The Angels' postseason absence since 2014 now stands as the longest active drought in Major League Baseball. In response, the organization has been proactive this offseason, not only acquiring Jansen but also signing infielder Yoán Moncada to a one-year, $5 million deal. These moves signal the team's commitment to assembling a roster capable of contending in the competitive American League West.

Jansen's personal milestones are also within reach. With 447 saves, he is poised to surpass Lee Smith's 478 saves, potentially moving into third place on the all-time saves list. Achieving this feat would not only cement Jansen's legacy but also significantly contribute to the Angels' quest for a winning season.​

While the addition of Jansen fortifies the bullpen, the Angels' success will hinge on the overall performance of the team, including the health and productivity of key players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. The front office's strategic acquisitions reflect a broader effort to create a balanced and competitive roster. As spring training unfolds, the Angels and their fans are hopeful that these changes will culminate in a return to postseason play, ending years of frustration and unmet expectations.​