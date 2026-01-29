The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees agreed to a trade on Thursday. The Angels acquired left-handed pitcher Jayvien Sandridge in return for cash considerations, both teams announced. Angels right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Sandridge, 26, made his MLB debut in 2025. He appeared in only one game, however. He has spent time with multiple teams' minor league squads. In 2025, he signed with the Yankees and pitched in A, A+ and Triple-A in addition to the one MLB contest. Between his minor league appearances, the left-handed reliever turned in a 4.66 ERA across 38 outings.

Left-handed relievers are always valuable, though. The Angels are hoping Sandridge can take the next step in his career and find success at the big league level at some point in 2026.

The Angels and Yankees have been connected twice now within the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the Angels claimed right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort off waivers from New York.

Meanwhile, Bido was designated for assignment just two days after the Angels claimed him off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Bido, 30, has now spent time with five total teams this offseason, as he's been designated for assignment and later claimed multiple times.

As for the Angels, they are working on finalizing their 40-man roster for the upcoming MLB season. Los Angeles is looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. The added pitching depth will help matters, but the Angels will need stars such as Mike Trout to lead the way.