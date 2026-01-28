The Los Angeles Angels claimed right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort off waivers from the New York Yankees on Wednesday, the team announced. Outfielder Wade Meckler was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The roster move comes just a day after the Angels claimed right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the Miami Marlins. It would not be surprising to further see the team look to add pitching before the season.

It has been a busy month for Ort. In early January, he was designated for assignment by the Houston Astros. The Yankees later claimed him only to designate him for assignment just a couple of weeks later. Now, Ort is surely hoping he has found his team for spring training.

The 33-year-old hurler most recently pitched at the MLB level with the Houston Astros. He recorded a 4.89 ERA across 49 outings during the '25 campaign. Although he only made 22 appearances out of the bullpen during the 2024 season, Ort turned in a strong 2.55 ERA.

The Angels are surely hoping he can find his 2024 form in Anaheim. He has certainly displayed signs of potential in the past.

Pitching has been a question mark for the Halos over the years. Ort will not make or break the pitching staff, but he will provide valuable depth. Still, the Angels would benefit from further upgrading their starting rotation. They have time to make more moves with spring training still a couple of weeks away.

Meanwhile, Kaleb Ort will prepare to potentially make an impact with the Angels in Anaheim.