The Los Angeles Angels continued reshaping their roster Tuesday with a low-risk pitching addition. The team added pitcher Osvaldo Bido through waivers in a move aimed at bolstering rotation stability.

The Angels claimed the right-handed pitcher off waivers from the Miami Marlins, filling the final spot on the club’s 40-man roster as spring training approaches. Bido enters camp competing for a role in a pitching staff still searching for stability.

Bido brings volatility and upside after posting a 3.41 ERA in 2024 before struggling in 2025. That inconsistency has made him a frequent waiver candidate, though the Angels see potential value as a reclamation arm.

Miami designated Bido for assignment after acquiring Bradley Blalock. That roster shuffle created an opening for Los Angeles to add pitching volume without sacrificing long-term flexibility. Bido remains under team control through the 2030 season and is pre-arbitration eligible.

The move aligns with the organization’s broader effort to reinforce pitching depth while maintaining financial and roster flexibility entering spring training.

News of the roster move surfaced Tuesday afternoon, confirming the club had secured the veteran right-hander off waivers.

Article Continues Below

The Angels claimed RHP Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the Marlins, the team announced. — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) January 27, 2026

The Angels’ pitching depth chart remains fluid, with several rotation spots still unsettled. The uncertainty creates opportunity for arms capable of covering multiple innings. Bido profiles as a swingman or long-relief option who can absorb workload when needed.

New pitching coach Mike Maddux now oversees Bido’s development. The club believes improved mechanical consistency and pitch-usage adjustments could unlock additional value, and Bido’s 2024 metrics suggest that ceiling still exists.

The waiver claim by the Halos also tightens the team’s 40-man roster situation, meaning any additional signings will require a corresponding transaction. As a result, roster decisions moving forward will demand greater precision, underscoring how marginal gains and depth-oriented moves now matter more than splashy additions.

For the Angels, the acquisition represents controlled upside—a move focused on depth, durability, and flexibility as the club prepares for a demanding season.