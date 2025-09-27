With the Los Angeles Angels going through another sub-500 record season, the team will also have to figure out who will be their manager for the long term. As Angels manager Ron Washington didn't return this season due to a health issue, he would talk about his personal future and whether that consists of staying with the team.

There has been an immense amount of speculation about whether Los Angeles would move forward without Washington, but it seems as if the decision hasn't been made just yet. Washington would say to The Athletic that he wants to have a talk with owner Arte Moreno, though he mentions the higher-ups have the final say if he returns or not.

“I was hoping I’d get to see [Angels owner Arte Moreno] this homestead, but he hasn’t made it here yet to the game,” Washington said. “I just want to sit down and talk baseball with him. I’ll let them decide if I’m the guy to lead the club.”

As Ray Montgomery was the interim manager after Washington took time to take care of his health, that was the first question that fans had, which was whether that would get in the way. For Washington, he doesn't believe that it will have an impact.

“My health is very important,” Washington continued. “But I don’t think my health is going to have anything to do with me getting back. I’ll be fully ready to get back. I have no doubt about that. It’s just a matter of Perry and the owner making a decision.”

Angels' Ron Washington says he will be with a baseball team next season

While there have been rumors about the next Angels manager, Washington made sure to say that whatever happens, he will be a part of a baseball club next season. Though he firmly believes that he can take Los Angeles “over the hump.”

“I’m gonna be in an organization,” Washington said. “So if I’m not managing here, I’m not saying I’m gonna be managing somewhere else, but I’m gonna be in someone’s organization.”

“We’re close to figuring it out,” Washington said. “And I know I can help get them over the hump. What happened to me shouldn’t stop me from helping them get over the hump. I’m gonna be recovered…But the decision is not mine.”

At any rate, the Angels are 72-88 with two games left in the season.