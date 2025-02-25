Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout moved from center field to right field for the first time since 2013. The Angels came away with a 7-4 victory, but Trout had a quiet night defensively, with no balls hit his way. At the plate, he drew a walk and struck out, but for Trout, just being back on the field was a win in itself.
This was Trout’s first game since August 2024, when he tore his meniscus and ultimately required surgery. His return to action comes with a notable adjustment—after a meeting with Angels coaches, the team decided he will play right field moving forward to help preserve his body, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
“It felt good,” Trout said about his Spring Training debut in right field, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “Just different angles, things you work on in BP, getting comfortable. Trying to get a fly ball. Thought I might get a ground ball there, but it’s fine.”
The transition will take some adjustment, but Trout isn’t too concerned about the learning curve.
“It’s different,” Trout said. “The balls in the gap are going to come back to me for a righty and then there’s the balls down the line. We've been working on that. So once I get comfortable with all that, I’ll be fine.”
While shifting Trout from his usual spot is a change, this strategy aims to ensure his long-term health. His workload in the outfield versus designated hitter duties remains to be seen, but for now, the focus is on getting him back into game shape.
As spring training continues, the Angels will monitor how Trout adapts to his new role. The switch may prove crucial to his career, allowing him to stay healthy and consistently contribute offensively. If he settles in, it could be a key adjustment that maximizes his impact while minimizing the physical toll.