Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout moved from center field to right field for the first time since 2013. The Angels came away with a 7-4 victory, but Trout had a quiet night defensively, with no balls hit his way. At the plate, he drew a walk and struck out, but for Trout, just being back on the field was a win in itself.

This was Trout’s first game since August 2024, when he tore his meniscus and ultimately required surgery. His return to action comes with a notable adjustment—after a meeting with Angels coaches, the team decided he will play right field moving forward to help preserve his body, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.